BERNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Starting in the 2024-25 school year, South Adams Schools will be the first district in Indiana to use SMART Tag technology on all its school buses.

Bus drivers will have tablets with a scanning pad.

Students will scan their IDs when they get on and off the bus.

The tablets will show drivers who is on the bus and who has gotten off and provide turn-by-turn directions.

Parents can download an app to track their child’s bus in real-time.