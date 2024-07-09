The Rescue Mission’s Women’s Shelter Announces Move to New Location

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) -The Fort Wayne Rescue Mission is excited to announce the move of their women’s shelter, Charis House, to a new location at 5290 Decatur Rd., the former home of the YWCA of Northeast Indiana. The previous location was at 413 Fairmount Place. This transition is made possible by the YWCA’s move to the former Don Hall’s Guest House on Washington Center Road.

“We are so thankful for the collaboration of this move,” shared Pastor Thomas McArthur, President & CEO of The Rescue Mission. “The YWCA has been so great to work with throughout this entire process. We are excited to see the YWCA’s growth as this move is finalized. It has been wonderful growing this partnership with them over the past months.”

The new, larger space will allow The Rescue Mission to double the number of women served through the women’s ministry. “Not only will this new building create more space to serve women in need, but it will allow us to help more women with children and be able to keep family units together,” said McArthur. “We are thankful for this opportunity and ability to continue to share God’s love with those in need and make a Kingdom impact.”