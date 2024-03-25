March 26, 2024
The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office And The Angola City Police Department Are Offering Self-Defense Training For Females Twelve And Older

by David Scheie0
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — The Rape-Aggression-Defense (R.A.D.) program includes one night of lecture, two nights of practicing techniques, and as part of the last night, there is simulation.

The program is free of charge and will be held April 8th, April 9th, and April 10th from 5:30 P.M. to 9:15 P.M. at Pleasant Lake Elementary School.

90% of self-defense is awareness and this program will teach risk awareness, prevention, reduction, and avoidance, while progressing to the basics of hands-on defense training.

A twenty-dollar deposit will be collected at the time of registration, and returned to all participants that complete all 3 nights of the program.

