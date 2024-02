FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Divoryan Lawan Warren-Hill, 21, of Fort Wayne.

On Monday afternoon around 4:50, the Coroner’s Office was notified of a death investigation on Lynn Avenue.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cause of Death is Multiple Gunshot Wounds and Stab Wound of Neck.

The Manner of Death is Homicide.

This is the 8th homicide in Allen County this year.

The incident remains under investigation.