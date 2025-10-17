The Weekender

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fall weather has been here for at least a week and it has been a wonderful reprieve from the heat. I personally am even more excited for the first snow of the year, which I know makes me the odd one out. If the chill in the air has you missing July don’t worry the high on Saturday is still 80 degrees; we’re in Indiana of course its 50 something one day then 80 something the next. Our temperamental Hoosier state is beloved none the less and so is our Summit City. Let’s get into a line up of fun activities to enjoy with the whole crew right here in town this weekend.

Halloween is looming and you can sense the scare in the air. From your neighbors awesome yard decorations to the third costume idea your kiddo came up with, this week, Halloween festivities are underway. Downtown Fort Wayne doesn’t want to miss the fun and neither will you at Fright Night. The 16th annual night, put on by ProFed Credit Union and the City of Fort Wayne, will be Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.. Come dressed in your best zombie costume ready for activities of all types.

Stick around the downtown area after the event and join in for the Rocky Horror Picture Show and Fright Night Market. This event, however, is recommended for those 18+ as the movie that will be shown is R rated and all attendees 17 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Put on your costume and compete in one of three thrilling categories: Best Rocky Horror Character, Best Halloween Costume, Best Zombie.

Maybe you’re a dog parent and looking for some fun halloween things both you and fido can do together. Head down to Promenade Saturday between 10:30 am. and 1:30 p.m. for Howl-O-Walkoween, a costume contest for dogs. The event is free to visit but does require a small donation to Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control to participate. Keep in mind the heat n Saturday and maybe bring a portable water bowl for you and your furry friend.

Get ready for a sneak peek at some future 2028 Olympians! The Turnstone Center, in partnership with World ParaVolley (WPV), Visit Fort Wayne, and the City of Fort Wayne, will host the 2025 WPV Sitting Volleyball World Cup from October 12–18, 2025. This world-class event will bring nearly 500 athletes, officials, and delegates from 20+ countries to northeast Indiana, marking the first time the Sitting Volleyball World Cup has ever been held in the U.S. Featuring both men’s and women’s divisions with up to 16 national teams each, the competition at Turnstone’s Plassman Athletic Center will be a major stepping stone on the road to the LA 2028 Paralympic Games.

These are just a few ideas for you and the crew this weekend. Get out, have some fun, and stay safe!

See you next week!