The Weekender: Fort Wayne Air Show and Big Fort Fest

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne has a busy weekend ahead of it with a kickoff beginning Thursday evening at Big Fort Fest.

Big Fort Fest is the Three Rivers Festival replacement and will host an entire weekend of fun, including food trucks, an art market, a petting zoo, and so much more. The entire event is family-friendly, and concerts will be held at the end of every day.

The Chalk Walk returns for another year. The event has been a signature of Main Street since 2000. Artists of all skill levels will cover the street in colorful images, you’re sure to find a few you like and even more you love.

Maybe you need a vacation in your hometown, set your mind to island time, and head over to The Clyde Theater for a night of Jimmy Buffett fun.

Explore the Huntertown Community Market for unique local vendors and delicious local eats, all while supporting small businesses.

Your very own Fort Wayne TinCaps are staying in town this weekend with the back end of a 6-game stretch with the Quad City River Bandits. Take the whole family out and enjoy some post-game fireworks, grab your tickets at TinCaps.com

Last but certainly not least, the Fort Wayne Air Show is back in town for another round, featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and a world-class lineup of not only other flyers, but also grounded planes and rides on the track for purchase. General admission is free, but for specialized ticket packages, purchases can be made here. WOWO’s own Kayla Blakeslee will be hosting the Friday Night Party on The Landing to kick off an exciting weekend.