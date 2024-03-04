Thousands Of Gallons Of Milk Were Spilled After A Tanker Truck Crashed On Sunday

DEFIANCE, Ohio. (WOWO) — It happened just after 5 p.m., when Curtis Stewart of Deshler, was traveling westbound on Ohio 18, went off the road, and overturned down an embankment.

According to The Crescent News, Stewart was taken to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It was noted that the milk did enter a creek that ultimately flows to the Maumee River.

However, the creek was dammed to prevent the milk from flowing further.

As of Monday morning, the milk was still being vacuumed out and there were no signs of dead wildlife at that time.

https://www.crescent-news.com/news/local_news/driver-injured-when-milk-tanker-overturns-southeast-of-defiance/article_1dcbd5cc-da31-11ee-bff8-33a0659f1b54.html