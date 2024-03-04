March 4, 2024
Local News

Woman Critically Injured in Hit-and-Run on Lake Avenue

by Heather Starr0
"Caution" by 130229276@N07, CC BY 2.0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A woman sustained life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a vehicle Monday afternoon.

The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) responded to a hit-and-run on Monday afternoon at the intersection of Lake Avenue and Loree Street. According to our partners in news at 21 Alive, a woman was struck by a car while walking in the area, and the driver fled the scene.

Police closed a section of Lake Avenue for investigation. FWPD urges anyone with information to come forward. Further updates on the victim’s condition and the search for the driver are pending.

 

