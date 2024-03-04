New Tool Used in Recent Grant County Sex Trafficking Case

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) -In a recent sex trafficking case, a breakthrough occurred with the aid of a new ally: K-9 Jeb, the electronic detection dog. The operation, conducted by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, March 1, resulted in the arrest of 59-year-old Gregory Michael Marsh on charges of criminal confinement, voyeurism, and promotion of human sexual trafficking.

The case unfolded when deputies responded to West Main Street in Van Buren for a disturbance and discovered two women from Venezuela, a mother and daughter here on a visa, barricaded in a room. The subsequent investigation led to the utilization of K-9 Jeb, a specially trained canine donated by kNot Today, an Indiana-based non-profit organization dedicated to combating sex trafficking and exploitation of children.

Jeb and his handler, Captain Matt Sneed, were instrumental in the discovery of tracking devices hidden within a vehicle, enabling constant monitoring of the female victim’s whereabouts. Sheriff Garcia expressed gratitude for Jeb’s assistance and acknowledged the critical role played by kNot Today in providing both the dog and training.

“We take all crimes seriously; however, crimes like this committed against humans leave a deep and lasting impact,” Sheriff Garcia stated. The successful operation highlighted the effectiveness of K-9 units in combating modern crimes.

The key to Jeb’s success lies in his ability to detect a single chemical compound, triphenylphosphine, found in electronic devices of all types. As a result, Jeb stands as a valuable asset available for deployment by any central Indiana law enforcement agency upon request for mutual aid.

Authorities encourage anyone who suspects human or sex trafficking to reach out to local law enforcement or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

Related: Van Buren Man Arrested for Charges Involving Human Trafficking