Tim Smith enters Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District race

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Another hat is thrown into Indiana’s 3rd District Congressional race. As Fort Wayne native Tim Smith joins with a platform to pledge to end wokeness and expand freedom.

In a press release from his office, it stated the following…

Today, conservative outsider Tim Smith launched his campaign for the Republican nomination for Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District. Smith is a father, grandfather, husband, businessman, community servant, and Christian conservative running to preserve America’s freedoms and principles from the radical left’s woke ideologies.

“In Congress, I will put a stop to the radical left’s agenda that is threatening the very freedoms that we value as Americans. I’ll fight for our values, the lives of unborn children, secure our Southern border, uphold law and order, and expose government waste, fraud and abuse.” said Smith. “My focus will be to end wokeness and expand freedom,” continued Smith.

“We’ve seen the power of an outsider in office – someone who will fight for the people. It’s the difference between unprecedented economic prosperity and securing our nation, and what we see now – what we have now: inflation, rising crime and global uncertainty,” said Smith.

Smith is the son of a farmer and preacher. After graduating from New Haven High School and IPFW (Purdue Fort Wayne), Tim attended IU McKinney School of Law while working full-time and starting a family. Upon admission to the Indiana Bar, Tim, Angela, and their young children moved back to Fort Wayne where he spent over 25 years helping to lead one of Indiana’s largest companies. Today, Tim is the chief executive officer of Indiana’s largest, Christ-centered family services provider, fighting to protect children and lift up families.

As a father to five and grandfather to seventeen, Tim recognizes that the fate of America’s future is in jeopardy without strong, conservative voices standing up to protect our values.

Tim is a conservative businessman who isn’t beholden to the elite, or the Washington establishment. He will take on out-of-control spending and lower the nation’s rising debt. Tim will fight for commonsense conservative policies that put working-class Americans first.

Smith joins former Third District Representative Marlin Stutzman, former Allen County Circuit Court Judge Wendy Davis, State Senator Andy Zay, Mike Felker of Columbia City, Jon Kenworthy of Fort Wayne and Scott Wise of Columbia City for the race to the seat.