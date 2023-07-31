State seeking federal funding for residential solar program

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) has issued a Request for Proposals to find a contractor to help the agency respond to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s recently launched Solar for All program.

The $7 billion program is designed to fund residential solar efforts with the goal of lowering energy costs for families in low-income and disadvantaged areas.

Up to 60 grants will be awarded to states, territories, tribes, municipalities, and eligible not-for-profits to create or expand their own low-income solar programs.

The IHCDA is applying for funding on behalf of the state in the “Medium Program” category of Solar for All, which could award between $100 million and $250 million.

Through the RFP, the IHCDA is seeking a partner to assist in developing its response to the Solar for All program, which is due by Sept. 26. That would include assisting in preparing budgets, narratives, obtaining letters of support or other relevant materials, as well as conducting research into the solar marketplace and current landscape in Indiana.

Additionally, the contractor would also help design an effective residential solar program. Part of that effort would be to draft a second RFP to find a firm that would serve as program administrator.

The IHCDA noted that the firm selected through the first RFP would not be eligible to be selected in the second RFP.

The deadline for submissions is Aug. 14 by 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. You can view the full RFP by clicking here.

The EPA first announced the Solar for All program in late June. The funding for the program comes from the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, a $27 billion investment that was established through last year’s Inflation Reduction Act.

“Solar for All will accelerate the deployment of residential solar in communities that for too long have lacked access to the cost-saving benefits of clean energy generation at home,” Senior Advisor and Acting Director of the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund Jahi Wise said in a news release. “The Solar for All program strengthens low-income and disadvantaged community-focused solar programs across the country, bringing long-needed cost-savings and pollution reduction to American communities.”

You can learn more about Solar for All by clicking here.