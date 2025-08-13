TinCaps Honor Padres Owner’s Legacy with Day of Service in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) -The Fort Wayne TinCaps are stepping off the field and into the community for their second team-wide day of service in 2025, continuing a tradition they’ve carried on for the past two years.

In honor of the late San Diego Padres owner Peter Seidler—who was dedicated to combating homelessness and supporting the military—the TinCaps are volunteering at three Fort Wayne locations. Team members are serving meals and offering restorative care at The Rescue Mission, helping with landscaping and other projects at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum, and engaging in other service activities.

The Padres and TinCaps share a commitment to improving lives in Fort Wayne, focusing on supporting those who serve, advancing children’s health and wellness, and fostering youth baseball and softball development. This year’s day of service continues to build on Seidler’s vision of making a positive impact on communities both on and off the field.