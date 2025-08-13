August 13, 2025
Local News

Man Charged In 2015 Murder Case

by David Scheie0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Raphael Helton has been charged with murder in the 2015 death of 67-year-old Michael J. Fedock, whose body was found in a closet nearly a decade later.

Allen Superior Court documents say Fedock died from multiple blunt force injuries between Feb. 25 and March 28, 2015.

Fort Wayne Police found his body during a welfare check at the home he shared with Helton.

The closet had been blocked and screwed shut for weeks.

Investigators say Helton’s DNA was found on the duct tape used to seal the closet.

Helton was previously convicted of battery with a deadly weapon in 2022.

