Toledo Launches Information Page to Answer Questions About North Toledo Chemical Release

TOLEDO, Ohio (WOWO) — The City of Toledo has launched an online information page to provide residents with updates and answers to frequently asked questions following a hazardous materials incident at a north Toledo chemical terminal.

The page comes as emergency crews continue responding to a chemical tank explosion at MC Tank Terminal, located at 1266 Progress Avenue. The incident Tuesday night prompted evacuations and shelter-in-place orders for thousands of people living and working in the surrounding area.

City officials are using the webpage to share safety instructions, explain the protective-action zones and provide updates as more information becomes available.

What Residents Need to Know

Officials have established two protective-action zones around the MC Tank facility:

Within one mile: Residents and workers must evacuate the area.

Residents and workers must evacuate the area. Within three miles, outside the evacuation zone: Residents must shelter in place.

People sheltering in place should remain indoors, close windows and doors, and turn off ventilation systems that bring outside air inside. Drivers should use their vehicles’ recirculation settings if traveling through the affected area.

Emergency officials have warned residents not to judge their safety based solely on visible fog or haze. Authorities are monitoring air quality and assessing the potential risks associated with the chemical release.

Chemical Identified as Glycidyl Methacrylate

Officials identified the chemical involved as glycidyl methacrylate, an industrial chemical used in certain plastics, paints and coatings.

Exposure can cause irritation to the eyes, nose, throat and skin. Other symptoms associated with overexposure may include headaches, dizziness, fatigue, nausea and vomiting.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation. Emergency responders are working with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to monitor conditions and determine what additional protective measures may be necessary.

Shelters and Assistance

Residents who have been evacuated can seek assistance at Shoreland Elementary School, which has been designated as a temporary shelter.

TARTA buses and the American Red Cross have also been assisting residents at the Meijer parking lot on Alexis Road.

For non-emergency information related to the incident, residents can contact Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020. Anyone experiencing an immediate emergency should call 911.

Where to Find Updates

Residents can visit the City of Toledo’s official hazardous materials incident webpage for information and updates:

City of Toledo: HazMat Evacuation in North Toledo

Officials are urging residents to follow instructions from emergency personnel and check official city announcements for changes to evacuation boundaries, shelter-in-place guidance and road closures.