Allen County floodplain rating improves, lowering insurance costs for eligible residents

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Allen County has earned an improved federal floodplain designation that will lower flood insurance costs for eligible property owners in unincorporated areas.

The county’s new Federal Emergency Management Agency Community Rating System designation moves it from Class 8 to Class 7, increasing the available flood insurance discount from 10% to 15% for eligible property owners paying full-risk premiums. The new rating took effect Oct. 1, 2026.

According to the county, 137 homes in designated floodplains in unincorporated Allen County are subject to mandatory flood insurance requirements for federally backed mortgages covered by the National Flood Insurance Program.

The improved rating follows extensive research, documentation and coordination by Allen County Surveyor Mike Fruchey and his team to demonstrate the county’s floodplain management efforts and meet FEMA requirements.

“This was an arduous process to get us to the next level, but it was worth it,” Fruchey said. “This is a proactive way to do government better. This new designation translates into actual savings for people, putting dollars back into the hands of county citizens.”

FEMA’s Community Rating System recognizes communities that take additional steps to reduce flood risks and protect residents and property. Eligible policyholders in participating communities can receive insurance premium discounts based on their community’s rating.

Homeowners should see the increased savings when their current policies come up for renewal. New policies should reflect the savings associated with the improved designation.

The Allen County Board of Commissioners recognized Fruchey and his team for their work to secure the improved rating and deliver savings to eligible residents.