Fort Wayne opens third phase of a LOT to LOVE housing program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The city of Fort Wayne has opened the third phase of its a LOT to LOVE program, which encourages developers to build new housing on vacant, city-owned lots.

The program offers discounted lots, grants to help cover unexpected site conditions and access to the HOME Housing Catalog, which provides free or low-cost, pre-approved architectural blueprints. Additional incentives may be available to small-scale builders to help reduce financial barriers to development.

“ The a LOT to LOVE program is one way we are addressing our housing crisis,” Mayor Sharon Tucker said. “This innovative effort helps revitalize urban neighborhoods and offers homebuyers great options at competitive prices.”

A total of 37 project sites are available in the third phase. Developers may be awarded up to three sites to build single-family homes, duplexes or townhouses.

The city will give preference to developers with a demonstrated commitment to the community, construction or real estate experience, and participation in the SEED Small-Scale Developer BUILD Program, which is supported in part by the Don Wood Foundation.

Development incentives supported by the Fort Wayne New Markets Revitalization Fund are also available to some small-scale builders to help cover costs such as site preparation and infrastructure redevelopment.

Since the program launched in March 2025, the city’s Community Development Division has committed 25 vacant lots to development partners. So far, 20 homes have been built or are under construction. Duplexes count as two homes under the program.

The initiative aims to encourage housing affordable to a range of income levels, improve neighborhood appearance and safety, support small builders and increase neighborhood-focused economic activity.

Developers can find application information at engage.cityoffortwayne.org/aLOTtoLOVE.