LIGONIER, Ind. (WOWO) – A tornado left two people injured when a horse and buggy tipped over near Ligonier on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4:30, multiple weather spotters reported a tornado causing damage in Noble and LaGrange counties. The LaGrange County EMA says 28,000 chickens also got loose from a food processing company.

Another twister reportedly touched down near Mishawaka.

The National Weather Service is sending crews out today to determine the strength of the tornadoes.