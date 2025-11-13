Hegseth: Warrior Ethos, Innovation, and Readiness Key to U.S. Defense

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth delivered a keynote at the 4th Annual Northeast Indiana Defense Summit hosted by Senator Jim Banks, emphasizing the urgent need to rebuild America’s military and restore the warrior ethos.

Hegseth outlined a strategy to strengthen deterrence, modernize the defense industrial base, and cut bureaucratic inefficiencies. “Every dollar squandered on redundancy, bureaucracy, and waste is a dollar that could be used for something meaningful,” he said.

Highlighting Indiana’s critical role, Hegseth pointed to NSA Crane, the nation’s third-largest naval installation, as a hub for innovation in drone warfare, hypersonics, and microelectronics. “Crane embodies the warrior ethos committed to unwavering dedication and readiness in the face of any challenge,” he said.

The Secretary also stressed speed, risk-taking, and American industrial ingenuity as key components of maintaining U.S. military dominance. “American industry and its innovative spirit are begging to be unleashed to solve our most complex and dangerous warfighting problems,” he said.

Hegseth praised Senator Banks for his support, saying, “You learn real quick in Washington who your real friends are…Senator Banks is an incredible ally who we know we can call when tough decisions have to be made.”

The summit focused on strengthening America’s defense industrial base, supporting warfighters, and ensuring the United States remains the strongest military power in the world.