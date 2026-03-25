Trader Joe’s fried rice recall expands nationwide

WASHINGTON, DC (WOWO) A nationwide food recall has expanded to include millions of pounds of frozen meals sold at Trader Joe’s.

Federal officials say nearly 10 million pounds of vegetable fried rice are being pulled from store shelves after reports that the products may contain small pieces of glass, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The affected items were distributed across dozens of states and include products with best-by dates ranging through much of 2026. The recall also applies to other ready-to-eat foods sold under multiple brand names, bringing the total amount of impacted products to nearly 37 million pounds.

Officials say the recall is classified as a Class II event, meaning the risk of serious health consequences is considered low, though temporary or medically reversible issues are possible.

Consumers are being advised not to eat the affected products. Instead, they should throw them away or return them to the store for a refund.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the recall, but health officials say anyone who believes they may have been affected should contact a medical provider.