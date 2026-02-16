February 16, 2026
Local News

Traffic Crash Is Causing Delays Monday Afternoon In Fort Wayne.

by David Scheie0
a group of cars driving down a street next to each other

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The accident occurred along Interstate 69 near the 310-mile marker.

One northbound lane has been closed as crews respond to the scene.

Officials have not yet confirmed whether there were any injuries.

Related posts

Cops Nab Possible Gas Station Shooters

Kylie Havens

Albion Man Arrested, Charged with Possession of Child Pornography

WOWO News

Nearly 5300 Join Great American Cleanup

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.