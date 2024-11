FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – At least one person is in custody after a crash early Saturday morning.

While limited information has been released, the Fort Wayne Police Department says they responded to calls of a crash into a home around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday. The crash happened on Knollridge Dr.

Police say no injuries were reported, but the house suffered significant damage.

At least one person was taken into custody, though no further information has been released at this time.