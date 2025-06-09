Trailer Fire Death

LINTON, Ind. (WOWO) — A man was found dead inside a burning trailer early Sunday morning, and police are now treating the case as a possible homicide.

Officers with the Linton Police Department were called to a home on D Street Southeast around 12:20 a.m. Firefighters arrived and put out the flames, then discovered the man’s body inside.

Police marked off the area and called in Indiana State Police to take over the investigation.

Linton Police say there’s no ongoing threat to the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Linton Police Department or Indiana State Police.