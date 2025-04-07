Train Derailment In Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — A train left the tracks and several cars fell from the overpass near Southeastern Ave. and Erhart on the city’s east side about 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Indianapolis Fire Dept. Battalion Chief Rita Reith said the call was originally for a train fire, but nothing ever actually caught fire.

Reith asked that people avoid the area because of continuing instability in the positioning of the cars.

“Six of the train cars left the track, fell off the overpass and onto the ground,” she said. “Two of the cars contained a quantity of corn starch and the other four were empty.”

Reith said the corn starch poses no threat. But she stressed that the cars are precariously placed and CSX will likely be working through Monday afternoon to get the mess cleaned up and the cars taken away.

“The way that the cars fell, they fell into one of the power lines, which is holding the train car up,” she said. “The overpass, which several people had asked if it had collapsed, it did not. It was still solid.”

She said the Indianapolis Dept. of Public Works and INDOT would have to size that up and determine what needed to be done.

“What we are asking is that everyone stay out of the area on both sides of Southeastern,” she said.