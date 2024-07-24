Fort Wayne Ranked #5 in National Moving Scam Report

Fort Wayne has been ranked #5 in the nation for moving scams, with one scam reported for every 400 moves, according to a recent study done by Hire A Helper. While this number may seem small, it’s significant enough to place Fort Wayne among the top metro areas for moving fraud. Many of these scams go unreported, suggesting the actual number may be higher. Fortunately, experts say these scams are largely preventable, offering several tips for residents to protect themselves during their moves.

Nationally, moving scams and associated fraud are projected to decline by 9% in 2024. However, the financial toll is expected to rise by 5%, totaling $32.2 million. On average, each moving scam costs Americans 23% more this year, with a median loss of $431. The most common scams include issues with quotes and charges, deceptive business practices, and missing documentation.

In terms of regional insights, Ohio and Arizona are expected to see the biggest drops in moving scams, with declines of 77% and 72%. On the other side, Alabama and North Carolina are experiencing the fastest rise in such scams, with increases of 106% and 96%. Florida has the highest incidence of moving scams, with one scam for every 262 moves. The worst-hit cities include Miami and Port St. Lucie, each registering a scam for roughly every 70 moves.

By contrast, some states and cities have a much lower incidence of moving scams. Maine and Delaware report the fewest scams, with one incident for every 8,630 and 8,590 moves. The Houston metro area has the lowest scam rate among large cities, with just one scam for every 15,591 moves.

To avoid falling victim to moving scams, residents are advised to shop around for quotes, research their movers, check reviews, keep a detailed inventory, protect valuable possessions, and consider purchasing moving insurance.