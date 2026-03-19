Trump Pays His Respects As The Remains Of 6 US Service Members Return From The Middle East

(AP) — It was the second time since launching the war with Iran on Feb. 28 that the president has attended the solemn military ritual known as a dignified transfer, which he once described as the “toughest thing” he has had to do as commander in chief.

All six crew members of a KC-135 Air Force refueling aircraft were killed last week in a plane crash over friendly territory in western Iraq while supporting operations against Iran.

Wednesday’s dignified transfer was closed to news media coverage at the request of the families in accordance with military policy. Trump spent just under two hours on the ground and didn’t speak to reporters leaving Air Force One or returning to it.