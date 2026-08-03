Surveillance cameras approved for Carroll Road recycling drop-off site

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Allen County is investing $24,500 in a new camera system designed to crack down on illegal dumping at its recycling drop-off site on Carroll Road.

According to a proposal approved by the Allen County Department of Environmental Management, the project includes surveillance cameras, license plate recognition cameras, a network video recorder and related equipment for the recycling facility at 2260 Carroll Road.

The system will feature two license plate recognition cameras positioned at the entrance and exit, a wide-area camera mounted on the building and two dual-head cameras installed on light poles to monitor the drop-off area.

The proposal calls for the county to provide the poles, conduit, internet access and power needed for the equipment, while Advanced Systems Group will install, test and configure the system.

The project is intended to improve monitoring of the recycling site following ongoing problems with illegal dumping. County officials have said the added surveillance will help identify violators and support enforcement efforts.

The quote from Advanced Systems Group is valid for 15 days and includes equipment, installation and a one-year warranty on materials and labor.