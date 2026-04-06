Trump Slams NATO As A ‘Paper Tiger’ And Rebukes Pacific Allies For Lack Of Support Against Iran

(FOX NEWS) — President Donald Trump called out NATO, and several countries for not assistant U.S. forces in the war with Iran.

In a sharp rebuke of NATO, Trump called the intergovernmental military alliance of 32 member states, a “paper tiger.”

He further criticized, Australia, Japan and South Korea.

“We’ve got 50,000 soldiers in Japan to protect them from North Korea,” Trump said. “We have 45,000 soldiers in South Korea to protect us from Kim Jong Un.”

“Japan didn’t help us or Australia didn’t help us,” he added. “South Korea didn’t help us. And then you get to NATO. NATO didn’t help us. There were some countries that did.”

He cited help from Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.