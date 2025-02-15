February 16, 2025
Fort Wayne Zoo Looking to Fill Positions

by Alyssa Foster
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Zoo is opening in just a few weeks, though they are still looking for friendly, outgoing workers to join their team.

The Zoo will be hosting a job fair on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 9 to 12:30 p.m. 

Applicants for seasonal or part-time positions must be at least 16 years old. Positions are from March through December with 15 to 40 hours per week depending on the job and worker. 

Current open positions include Education Interpreter, Educations Programs Counselor, Guest Services Associate, Operations Associate, Operations Shift Lead, Food Service Associate, Gift Shop Sales Associate and more. 

Those interested in applying for a position but unable to attend the job fair can apply here. The Zoo’s team will reach out to schedule an interview.

