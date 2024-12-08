Two injured after Allen County Sheriff’s officer fires weapon during church event

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WOWO) – Two people were taken to the hospital after an incident at a New Haven church shortly after 9 p.m. on Saturday.

A large outdoor event was taking place at the time, with at least 100 people in the area at the time.

Reports say someone pointed a gun at a New Haven Police Officer at Central Ministries on Schwartz Road.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that one of its officers fired their weapon, but they have not stated whether or not the officer shot anybody.

The suspect who pointed the gun at the officer is said to be in custody, but details on those who were injured have not yet been released, and the cause of their injuries is still not known.