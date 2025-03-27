Congressman Rudy Yakym Cosponsors Brake For Kids Act

STATEWIDE, (WOWO) — It’s legislation that would require the Department of Transportation to release a PSA on the dangers of illegally passing stopped school buses.

Yakym notes that “northern Indiana is all too familiar with the dangers of illegally passing stopped school buses,” and noted that we were mere seconds away from another tragedy recently.

Too many drivers nationwide illegally drive past stopped school buses, endangering students and their caregivers.

The Brake For Kids Act has the support of the National School Transportation Association, who conducted a study last year that showed more than 24 percent of respondents were unaware of the law against passing a stopped school bus.