U.S. gas prices return to $4 a gallon amid rising oil prices

NEW YORK (AP) — The national average price for regular gasoline has climbed back to $4 a gallon as oil prices rise amid renewed conflict between the United States and Iran.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline reached $4 on Monday. The national average was $3.14 per gallon at the same time last year.

The national average does not reflect prices in every state. Some drivers have been paying more than $4 per gallon for weeks, while others are paying less. Prices can vary based on factors including fuel supply, taxes and regional market conditions.

Gas prices have increased in countries around the world as the conflict affects global energy markets.

The national average first moved above $4 per gallon in late March before falling below that level in mid-June as crude oil prices declined following an interim agreement between the U.S. and Iran.

Higher gas and oil prices can increase costs for consumers, including transportation, groceries and other goods. Energy prices are also expected to be a topic of discussion as the U.S. heads toward the midterm elections.

Oil prices have risen again in recent days as tensions between the U.S. and Iran continue.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell slightly in Monday morning trading in the U.S., dropping $1.64 to $86.46 per barrel. U.S. benchmark crude also declined by $1.87 to $79.91 per barrel. Both remain above pre-conflict levels, when crude oil was trading closer to $70 a barrel.