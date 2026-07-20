Severe storms could impact Northeast Indiana Monday night into Tuesday

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Residents across northeast Indiana should prepare for the possibility of strong thunderstorms beginning tonight and continuing into Tuesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana says the region faces a marginal to slight risk for severe weather tonight from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Forecasters say the primary threats will be damaging wind gusts over 50 mph and locally heavy rainfall. The risk for large hail and tornadoes remains very low.

While confidence is high that showers and thunderstorms will develop, meteorologists say confidence remains low on how intense the storms will become and exactly where the strongest storms will track.

The National Weather Service notes that if a more organized line of storms develops west of the area Monday night, portions of northern Indiana could see a higher severe weather threat. However, forecasters also say it’s possible storm timing and development could limit the severe risk altogether.

Officials encourage residents to stay weather aware, have multiple ways to receive warnings, and be prepared to take action if severe weather develops.

The National Weather Service plans to issue its next weather briefing later this afternoon.