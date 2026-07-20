Two hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Northwest Allen County Sunday evening

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Two people were seriously injured Sunday evening after a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle collided in northwest Allen County.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of West Cook and O’Day roads. Emergency crews, including deputies with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department and medics, responded to the scene.

According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, both people involved were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

O’Day Road was temporarily closed while first responders worked the crash, but it has since reopened to traffic.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.