U.S. Marshal Service: Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured

Murder suspect Kevin Mason has been captured, according to the United States Marshal Service.

Mason was arrested in St. Paul, Minnesota around 2 o’clock.

A statement from the Sheriff Kerry J. Forestal of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office:

“I would like to extend my sincere gratitude and congratulations to the USMS for concluding this manhunt and safely bringing Mason back into custody. Our federal partners have kept us informed throughout the entire process. We are truly thankful for their assistance and wide resources– most specifically, their task force partnerships with local law enforcement agencies that have allowed them to pursue Kevin Mason throughout the country.”

Mason’s girlfriend Desiree Oliver was also arrested this week. She’s accused of helping Mason after he was released, buying him supplies before he went on the run.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office blames a “clerical error” for Mason’s accidental release back on September 13th. Mason was already facing a murder charge in Minnesota, where he was captured Wednesday.

Mason does not face any charges in Indianapolis, says the county sheriff’s office.