FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The United States Marshals Service is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for rape.

Police say Clinton Robert Billman is facing several felony charges out of Wells County, including rape, criminal confinement, domestic battery, strangulation, and intimidation.

Marshals say Billman is 5’9 and weighs about 155 pounds with a bald head and brown eyes.

If you have information on Billman’s location, contact the U.S. Marshals Tip Line at 1-877-WANTED-2.