Workers Killed And Many Treated After Refinery Chemical Release As Investigators Probe Cause

(FOX NEWS) — A chemical release at a West Virginia refinery Wednesday morning killed two people and left 21 others needing medical care as emergency crews raced to contain the incident.

Kanawha County Commission President Ben Salango said during a news conference that the incident was reported at approximately 9:31 a.m. at Catalyst Refiners in the Institute area, where crews were in the process of shutting down operations and conducting cleaning procedures.

“Preliminary information indicates the site was in the process of shutting down its operations and cleaning and decontamination activities were underway,” Salango said.

Officials believe a chemical reaction during that process released hydrogen sulfide.

“At this time, it is believed that a chemical reaction occurred during that cleaning process that created hydrogen sulfide,” Salango said.

Emergency response escalated quickly after the initial call. Metro 911 received a report of the release at 9:33 a.m., prompting the county to activate its Emergency Operations Center by 9:46 a.m., with first responders arriving on scene minutes later and a one-mile shelter-in-place order soon after.

“Emergency management, hazmat teams and first responders were immediately notified,” Salango said.

Sirens were activated shortly after, followed by a wireless emergency alert sent to residents in surrounding communities, including Institute, Dunbar, Nitro and St. Albans, while nearby roads — including Routes 25 and 60 — were temporarily shut down as a precaution.

Kanawha County Schools also initiated shelter-in-place protocols at several campuses even though they were outside the official zone, a decision Salango said was made “out of an abundance of caution.”

A total of 21 people were treated or transported for medical evaluation, including five EMS workers exposed while responding. One person remains in critical condition.

“I am sad to report that two individuals have passed away as a result of the incident,” Salango said.

Officials said hazmat crews remain at the scene conducting air monitoring as teams prepare to safely enter the facility. Federal authorities have also been notified through the National Response Center.

Gov. Patrick Morrisey said multiple state agencies are working alongside local officials to respond to the incident. The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security’s Emergency Management Division, the state Department of Health and Department of Environmental Protection are coordinating with Kanawha County emergency management, with personnel stationed at the county’s command center.

“Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our citizens,” Morrisey said. “We are working around the clock with local officials to ensure this incident is contained and that all necessary state resources are on the ground to protect the community.”

State officials said a number of people are being treated at local hospitals and urged residents to continue following safety guidance issued by Kanawha County.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.