Unique cookie shop to open in Fort Wayne on Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — A unique cookie shop will soon be celebrating the grand opening of its third Hoosier location.

Dirty Dough will open a location in Fort Wayne Friday, on West Dupont Road.

The company specializes in cookies that are filled and/or mixed with special flavorings and additions.

Dirty Dough says you can get a free cookie if you stop by the location between 2 and 10 p.m. on Friday.

Other locations currently open in Indiana can be found in Indianapolis and Fishers.

Learn more at dirtydoughcookies.com.