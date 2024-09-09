Healthy baby surrendered at Woodburn Baby Box

WOODBURN, Ind. – A spokeswoman says a healthy baby was surrendered in recent days at the Safe Haven Baby Box in Woodburn.

Woodburn is home to the organization’s headquarters and where the very first baby box was placed in 2016. Since then, over 260 boxes have been placed across the nation allowing for anonymous surrender.

“This surrender is extra special, this is where our vision became reality. We are proud of our community being a leader in change, so that this mother in crisis would have the option of anonymity. It is an honor to have this mother trust us and we know she loves her baby immensely.” -BABY BOX FOUNDER MONICA KELSEY

Infants surrendered under the Safe Haven Law in Indiana are immediately given a medical evaluation. Soon, the organization says the infant will be adopted by a family that has registered under foster to adopt with Indiana Department of Child Services.