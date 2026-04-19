ACPL Celebrates ‘National Library Week’

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Public Library is inviting the community to join them in celebrating libraries all over.

They’re hosting a “Find Your Joy” themed National Library Week from April 19 through 25, encouraging those in the county to attend different programs, visit the library, meet with others in the community and more.

Those who do not currently have a library card are encouraged to sign up for free and check out the large selection of books available at ACPL locations.

You can find more information HERE.