US Pays $160M Partial Payment Toward More Than $2 Billion Dues To UN Regular Budget

(AP) — The Trump administration last week made a $160 million partial payment of its past dues to the United Nations regular budget, U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told the Associated Press.

The payment comes as Trump adjourned his first meeting Thursday of the Board of Peace, a new initiative many see as his attempt to replace the U.N. Security Council’s role in preventing and ending conflict around the world.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had warned earlier this month that the world body faces “imminent financial collapse” unless its financial rules are overhauled or all 193 member nations pay their dues, a message clearly directed at the United States.

The U.S. owes $2.196 billion to the U.N.’s regular operating budget, including $767 million for this year, according to a U.N. official. The U.S. also owes $1.8 billion for the separate budget for the U.N.’s far-flung peacekeeping operations, and that also will rise.