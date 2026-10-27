USDA announces $57 million investment to expand meat processing across 40 states

WASHINGTON (WOWO) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced plans to invest more than $57 million in meat and poultry processing operations across 40 states, aiming to increase competition, strengthen supply chains and create new opportunities for American ranchers.

Vice President J.D. Vance and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced the funding Monday as part of the USDA’s Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program.

The department plans to distribute approximately $57.4 million through 147 tentative awards, pending congressional funding approval. The grants will help small and medium-sized independent meat processors expand operations and provide ranchers with additional options for processing their livestock.

The initiative is part of the Trump administration’s broader effort to strengthen domestic cattle production and increase competition in livestock markets.

“Today’s announcement to provide investments in small and medium sized meat processors builds on President Trump’s Executive Order ‘Promoting Fair Competition in Livestock Markets and Expanding Market Access for American Meat Producers,’” Rollins said.

USDA officials say expanding local processing capacity could reduce reliance on larger facilities, improve supply chain resilience and create additional markets for livestock producers.

Eligible recipients include independently owned businesses, agricultural cooperatives, nonprofit organizations, tribal entities and state or local governments. All applicants must be domestically owned, while private businesses must also be independently operated.

The USDA says it has already awarded more than $200 million to independent processors through the program, supporting projects that have created thousands of jobs nationwide.

The department has not specified which businesses or communities will receive funding under the latest round of tentative awards.

More information about the program and federal investments in meat processing is available at usda.gov/meat.