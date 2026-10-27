Gov. Braun announces new community development program with Huntington County among first participants

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Indiana Governor Mike Braun announced Tuesday the launch of a new statewide initiative aimed at strengthening communities, advancing development projects and creating new jobs, with Huntington County among the first areas selected to participate.

The Indiana Community Impact Accelerator is part of the state’s Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, known as READI 2.0. The three-year program will provide communities with resources, technical expertise and professional support to help move local development projects forward.

The program will initially serve three communities, including Thrive35 of Huntington County, the city of Elkhart and the La Porte County Housing Alliance. More than 30 Indiana communities are expected to participate over the next three years, with additional applications opening in early 2027.

The initiative will focus on strategic planning, redevelopment of neglected properties, arts and cultural improvements and housing development. It is designed to address challenges such as limited staffing, fragmented development efforts and insufficient funding.

“Through READI, Indiana communities statewide are breaking ground and cutting the ribbon on downtown expansions, innovation districts, parks and trails, community amenities and so much more,” Braun said. “With this new Accelerator, we will help even more communities strategically plan and bring to life priority projects.”

The program will be led by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation in partnership with nonprofit organization Intend Indiana.

A major component of the initiative is a new fellowship program that will place nine mid-career professionals in communities across the state for two-year assignments. Fellows will earn between $60,000 and $75,000 annually while receiving training and professional development opportunities.

Indiana Secretary of Commerce Chuck Goodrich said the fellowship will help create jobs while strengthening local and regional economic development efforts.

The Accelerator is partially funded through a 2024 grant from Lilly Endowment Inc., which awarded $250 million to support community development efforts through READI 2.0.

Indiana’s overall READI program represents a $1.25 billion investment in regional development strategies aimed at attracting talent, improving quality of life and expanding economic opportunities.

Applications for the fellowship program are now open at communityimpactaccelerator.org.