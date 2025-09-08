Van Wert Native Competing for Spot on U.S. Olympic Bobsled Team

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WOWO) — Just three months ago, Ryan Rager had never touched a bobsled. Now, the Van Wert native is closing in on a spot with Team USA.

Rager, a Cedarville University alumnus and athletic trainer, is in Lake Placid, New York, this week training and competing for a place on the 2026 U.S. Olympic bobsled team. About 15 athletes will make the roster, and he’s projected to be among the top five.

“It’s been a while since I’ve truly competed in something, so I look forward to that,” Rager said.

Rager graduated from Cedarville in 2021 with a degree in athletic training. A former Yellow Jackets sprinter specializing in the 400-meter dash, he now oversees the school’s strength and conditioning program while also serving as an athletic trainer for the men’s basketball team.

In May, Rager learned about bobsled tryouts when a friend mentioned competing at a combine. Intrigued, he decided to join. He excelled in sprint and jump tests and was invited to rookie camp, where he trained alongside former track and football athletes.

“I’ve just focused on getting as fast and as strong as possible,” Rager said. “Everybody who’s in the sport is very dedicated to it. They’re not getting paid, so if they’re doing it, they love it and want to do their best.”

Rager will spend two weeks in training before competing for team placement. Selections are expected to be announced by Sept. 13.

If chosen, he’ll compete in the World Cup season across Europe beginning in November, with hopes of representing the United States at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.