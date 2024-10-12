Van Wert Police investigating attempted robbery

VAN WERT, Ohio (WOWO) – The Van Wert Police Department is investigating a robbery attempt that happened early Saturday morning.

Around 1:38 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Pak-a-Sak on N. Washington St. after an employee said a younger man had entered the store and demanded money from the register.

The worker refused to give him any money, so the suspect left and headed toward Jubilee Park.

The man has not yet been located but was described as a younger black male wearing all black clothing and a ski mask.

Anybody with information is asked to contact the Van Wert Police Department.