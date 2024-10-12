October 12, 2024
Ohio News

Van Wert Police investigating attempted robbery

by Alyssa Foster0
Unsplash.com

VAN WERT, Ohio (WOWO) – The Van Wert Police Department is investigating a robbery attempt that happened early Saturday morning.

 Around 1:38 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Pak-a-Sak on N. Washington St. after an employee said a younger man had entered the store and demanded money from the register. 

The worker refused to give him any money, so the suspect left and headed toward Jubilee Park.

The man has not yet been located but was described as a younger black male wearing all black clothing and a ski mask. 

Anybody with information is asked to contact the Van Wert Police Department.

Related posts

Deadly School Bus Crash in Ohio Yields New Safety Features and Training – but no Seat Belt Mandate

AP News

Ohio patrol targets violators on I-75

AP News

Ohio school officials seek input on math, English standards

Darrin Wright

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.