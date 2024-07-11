Vera Bradley Unveils Full Brand Transformation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Vera Bradley Inc., the Fort Wayne-based designer of luggage, handbags, and fashion accessories, is continuing its restructuring efforts with a comprehensive brand transformation.

The company recently launched a new logo, in-store renovations, an optimized website experience, and an elevated product line aimed at “reinvigorating the business and restoring brand relevance,” according to CEO Jackie Ardrey.

“It is unmistakably Vera Bradley but just with a new, modern aesthetic that just feels fresh,” said Ardrey. “But the brand is still there. A lot of times, people make the mistake of, during a rebrand, trying to become something else, and that’s not what we’ve done here. This is still Vera Bradley.”

According to Inside Indiana Business, the transformation includes a new assortment of products featuring elevated fabrics such as cotton gabardine, oxford canvas, and genuine full-grain leather. Additionally, some of Vera Bradley’s best-selling styles like duffels and backpacks have been enhanced in shape, fabric, and color.

The company’s marketing strategy is also getting a boost with actress Zooey Deschanel serving as the face of Vera Bradley’s fall campaign, which will be featured across billboards, print, and digital platforms. Chief Marketing Officer Alison Hiatt highlighted that Deschanel, a fan of the brand, will symbolize what Vera Bradley represents.

Vera Bradley is revamping its retail presence, both online and in-store, and plans to add three new stores this year along with comprehensive updates to its outlet stores and website redesign. Ardrey, who began her tenure as CEO in November 2022, has overseen Project Restoration, an effort aimed at returning the company to profitability, resulting in nearly $30 million in cost savings and a full-year profit of $7.8 million.

Ardrey noted the importance of attracting new customers while retaining existing ones, noting that the brand refresh has the support of founders Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia Miller. “There were tears, excitement, and so much emotion about where we were going,” Ardrey said. “That’s really when I think we all knew that we were in the middle of something really special.”