Veterans Day Marks More Than a Century of Honoring Those Who Served

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Veterans Day traces its origins to the final hours of World War I, when an armistice between Allied nations and Germany took effect at 11 a.m. on November 11, 1918.

The fighting stopped on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, bringing an end to the conflict widely known at the time as “The Great War.” The formal peace agreement, the Treaty of Versailles, was not signed until June 28, 1919, but November 11 became the date Americans associated with the end of the war.

President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed the first Armistice Day observance in November 1919. He called for Americans to remember the heroism of those who died in service to their country and to give thanks for the opportunity to advance peace and justice among nations.

The original observance centered on parades, public gatherings and a brief suspension of business beginning at 11 a.m.

Congress formally recognized November 11 as a day of commemoration in 1926, encouraging ceremonies in schools, churches and other public places. Twelve years later, legislation signed May 13, 1938, made November 11 a federal legal holiday known as Armistice Day. The holiday initially honored veterans of World War I.

That changed after World War II and the Korean War. Veterans organizations pushed Congress to expand the holiday to recognize Americans who had served in all wars.

On June 1, 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed legislation replacing the name Armistice Day with Veterans Day. The change made November 11 a day to honor American veterans of every generation and every conflict.

Eisenhower issued the first Veterans Day proclamation later that year, calling on veterans, veterans organizations and the public to join in observing the occasion. He also established a national committee to coordinate the annual observance.

The date was briefly changed in the late 1960s. Congress passed the Uniform Holiday Bill in 1968, moving several federal holidays, including Veterans Day, to Mondays to create three-day weekends for federal employees.

The first Veterans Day under that law was observed October 25, 1971. The change drew widespread criticism from states and veterans organizations that wanted to preserve the historical significance of November 11.

President Gerald Ford signed legislation on September 20, 1975, restoring Veterans Day to November 11 beginning in 1978.

Today, Veterans Day is observed every November 11, regardless of the day of the week. The date preserves the connection to the 1918 armistice while recognizing all Americans who have served in the nation’s armed forces.

The purpose remains to honor veterans for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.