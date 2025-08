Huntington, Ind. (WOWO) – A Chevrolet Silverado was travelling southbound on SR 9 when the vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason. The truck travelled 300 feet off the road before striking a tree and coming to rest. The driver was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. The passenger was pronounced dead on the scene. The accident is currently under investigation by the Huntington County Sheriff’s Office and the Huntington County Coroner’s Office.