Visa, Mastercard Agree to $167 Million ATM Fee Settlement; Claims Due in 2027

NEW YORK, NY (WOWO) — If you’ve paid an ATM access fee over the years, you could be eligible to receive money from a proposed $167 million settlement involving Visa and Mastercard.

The settlement stems from allegations that Visa and Mastercard improperly restricted how independent ATM operators could set access fees.

Independent ATMs are commonly found at locations including gas stations, hotels, restaurants and convenience stores. Unlike bank-owned ATMs, these machines often charge users a separate fee for making a withdrawal.

The lawsuit alleges that rules imposed by Visa and Mastercard limited competition among ATM operators and resulted in consumers paying higher fees.

Visa and Mastercard have agreed to the proposed settlement but deny the allegations and have not admitted wrongdoing.

The settlement covers qualifying ATM withdrawals made during a period beginning in late October 2007 and extending through mid-August 2026.

People who meet the requirements have until Feb. 10, 2027, to submit a claim.

The amount individual consumers could receive depends on the number of eligible claims and other factors outlined in the settlement.

The proposed agreement does not mean every person who paid an ATM fee will automatically receive money. Consumers must meet the settlement’s eligibility requirements and submit a claim by the deadline.

The case centers on independent ATM operators and the fees charged to customers using their machines. The allegations contend that Visa and Mastercard’s rules restricted those operators’ ability to compete over access fees.

The companies have denied the accusations while agreeing to resolve the litigation through the proposed settlement.

Consumers who believe they may qualify should review the official settlement information and determine whether their ATM transactions fall within the covered period.

The deadline to file a claim is Feb. 10, 2027.