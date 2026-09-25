Book Bus Helps Elkhart Kids Discover Reading, One Free Book at a Time

ELKHART, Ind. (WOWO) — The Elkhart Public Library is taking its collection on the road, bringing free books directly to children throughout the community through its book bus.

The program allows children to climb aboard, choose books they want to read and take those books home at no cost.

Since the program began in 2020, the book bus has distributed more than 30,000 free books.

Jill Martinson, audience development manager for the Elkhart Public Library, said the goal is to reach children who may not otherwise have an opportunity to visit a library.

“If a child has something that they want to read, they will be more likely to read,” Martinson said. “So, being able to go out into the community — meet them where they are because they may not be able to come to us — and be able to get them something that they may not have ever had before.”

For families who regularly visit the book bus, the program has become more than simply a source of free books.

Bridget Hoff, a frequent patron, said her family has collected numerous books through the program.

“We came here a lot. We got a lot of free books, and it was awesome,” Hoff said. “I can sit there and imagine when I’m reading chapter books, and it’s just so much fun.”

Hoff said the program can make a significant difference for families who may not have the money to purchase books for their children.

“There’s a lot of parents out there who can’t afford to buy their kids books, and this is like a blessing for them,” Hoff said. “It puts joy on their faces.”

For some families, the book bus is also creating opportunities for children to read with siblings and parents.

Kaitleigh O’Donnell, a first-time book bus visitor, said books provide opportunities to learn while having fun.

“I like books because they’re interesting, they save time, and you can read them for others, so they can learn and have fun and listen,” O’Donnell said.

Her sibling, Delle O’Donnell, said reading has become something the family shares together.

“I have a whole stack of books,” Delle said. “My sister doesn’t really know how to read, so I read the whole book to her. I read with my dad sometimes. Well, my dad reads it to me, and I fall asleep very quick.”

The book bus program comes as Elkhart Community Schools reports improvement in reading assessment results.

More than 77% of Elkhart Community Schools students passed the IREAD assessment this spring, compared with 64% in 2024.

Martinson said she has noticed changes among children who have regularly visited the book bus, particularly as they move toward more challenging books.

“The kids that come to my bus, especially the ones that have been coming over the years, I’m seeing these kids go for higher books,” Martinson said. “These are kids that are actively getting better.”

Martinson said she believes children who regularly use the book bus appear to be making progress in their reading.

“It does seem to me that these kids in Elkhart are getting better at reading, especially compared to when we first started this program,” she said.

The library plans to continue taking the book bus into the community throughout the week, giving children additional opportunities to select books and build their home libraries.

The bus will make a stop Saturday at the Hispanic Heritage Festival on Central Green in downtown Elkhart.

The book bus will be at the festival from noon until 8 p.m., giving families attending the event an opportunity to browse and take home free books.

For the Elkhart Public Library, the effort is part of a broader goal of making reading resources accessible to children wherever they live, while giving young readers the opportunity to choose books that interest them and make reading part of their everyday lives.