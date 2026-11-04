Voters reject casino proposals in all three northeast Indiana counties

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Voters in Allen, DeKalb and Steuben counties have rejected proposals that would have allowed casino gambling in their communities, effectively ending plans for a new casino in northeast Indiana under current state law.

According to final unofficial election results from Tuesday, November 3, nearly 60% of Allen County voters opposed the referendum, with 61,310 voting against the measure and 41,625 voting in favor.

The proposal also failed in DeKalb County, where 64.6% voted against it, and Steuben County, where 58.7% rejected the measure.

The referendum, listed as Public Question No. 3, followed the passage of Indiana House Bill 1038 earlier this year. The legislation allowed for the possibility of a casino in one of the three counties but required voter approval before the Indiana Gaming Commission could issue a license.

Under the law, counties that reject the proposal cannot hold a second referendum on the same question, preventing casino development under the current legislation.

The issue sparked months of debate across northeast Indiana, with supporters emphasizing potential economic benefits and opponents raising concerns about gambling addiction, crime and the impact on existing businesses.

Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker and Allen County commissioners previously expressed support for bringing a casino to the area. The Vote Yes for Allen campaign pointed to economic projections suggesting the development could generate thousands of jobs and millions of dollars in revenue.

However, opponents, including Save Northeast Indiana and Coalition for a Better Indiana, questioned those economic projections and warned that casino spending could divert money away from existing local businesses.

The results represent a significant setback for casino expansion efforts in northeast Indiana, with voters in all three eligible counties rejecting the proposal.